Rasmussen says he is not Rider-14

Image 1 of 3 Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) gets some encouragement (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Levi Leipheimer at the Tour de France opening press conference (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: USADA)

Michael Rasmussen denied that his name has been redacted as part of Levi Leipheimer's affidavit as part of the USADA Reasoned Decision documentation. It follows Michael Boogerd's denial in the Dutch press that he was the rider in question.

As part of his sworn evidence, Leipheimer admitted that he "used prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods during 2000 and 2001 while a member of the United States Postal Service Cycling Team, during 2002 through 2004 while on the Rabobank Cycling Team, during 2005 and 2006 while on the Gerolsteiner Cycling Team and during 2007 while a member of the Discovery Channel Cycling Team."

Specifically referring to his time at Rabobank, the American recounted that he was "aware that Rider-14 was using EPO, and on several occasions we discussed his EPO use."

Suggestions that he is Rider-14 have been flatly denied by Rasmussen.

"It cannot be me that he's talking about because it never happened," the Dane said to ekstrabladet.dk.

"I rode with Levi on the team for two years and I spoke to him like it was the most natural thing in the world during those two years. It is not unlikely that we've talked about EPO, for who has not done it?"

Specifically asked, Rasmussen explained that he was unaware that Leipheimer had violated anti-doping regulations while with Rabobank. Leipheimer also stated in his affidavit that the Rabobank doctor sold him EPO, and assisted him in its use.

"Riders on the team have clearly been treated differently," said Rasmussen. "There is a familiarity between the rider and the doctor, so what they do with each other is not something that others know anything about."