Rally Cycling riders reflect on lessons learned in lockdown

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disrupted life around the globe and stopped sports nearly worldwide as it exploded into a pandemic in March. For Rally Cycling it meant adjusting to an unprecedented length of time apart and more time than usual at home.

The team has kept an upbeat attitude, with riders taking turns sharing tips on how to emerge from lockdown better as part of their Healthy Habits Challenges.

"As a team, we wanted to show the world what we learned about ourselves, what’s important to us, and how we learned to cope during this challenging global pandemic," the team says about its latest video.

"From the gardeners to the engine tinkerers, the home brewers to the at-home-astrophysicists, the music-players to the jigsaw-puzzlers, the film shows bike racers as you’ve never seen them.

"Bike racing is on the horizon again for the first time in five months. As we prepare, we are cautiously optimistic and forever focused on the safety of our athletes and staff.

"Rally Cycling extends a big thank you to Rally Health, UnitedHealth Group, and all of the team’s amazing partners and fans for rolling with us through this unprecedented time."

Watch the above video to learn more about how Rally Cycling's team kept busy during lockdown.