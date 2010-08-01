RadioShack’s Li Fuyu positive test confirmed

Image 1 of 3 Li Fuyu (RadioShack) in action at Amstel Gold. (Image credit: Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 3 Li Fuyu is the first Chinese rider to join the ProTour (Image credit: Steve Thomas) Image 3 of 3 Fuyu Li (Radioshack) (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

The Chinese Cycling Association has confirmed that RadioShack rider Li Fuyu has failed a dope test after his B sample also showed traces of the banned substance Clenbuterol.

Fuyu was provisionally suspended by the UCI and the RadioShack team on April 22 after his A sample resulted positive for Clenbuterol. The test was carried out after the Dwars Door Vlaanderen race in Belgium on March 24. Fuyu finished 122nd in the race, more than nine minutes behind Matt Breschel (Saxo Bank).

"Now there is no doubt of him being not positive for doping. No matter what his excuse was, and no matter how prominent he is in China cycling, the result has been confirmed and it is impossible to change," Zhang Bin, the secretary-general of the Chinese Cycling Association, was quoted as saying in the China Daily newspaper.

"We were surprised when we heard of the news in April but we will obey the results and follow all the legal procedures."

The Chinese Cycling Association has yet to formally discipline Fuyu but has reportedly held a hearing, where Fuyu apparently denied doping. However he now faces a two-year ban from competition.

Fuyu was the first Chinese rider to race with a major ProTour professional team. However he is no longer listed on the RadioShack official website and faces dismissal.

“Team RadioShack and its management take this incident very seriously. We will respect the rights of our rider but will enforce our zero tolerance policy should his B-sample test positive,” the team said in April.

Cyclingnews is awaiting further news from the UCI and the RadioShack team on Li Fuyu ’s position.

