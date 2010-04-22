Radioshack suspends Li after doping positive

Image 1 of 2 Li Fuyu is the first Chinese rider to join the ProTour (Image credit: Steve Thomas) Image 2 of 2 Li Fuyu (RadioShack) in action at Amstel Gold. (Image credit: Bert Geerts)

Team RadioShack rider Li Fuyu has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union and by his team after he returned a positive doping control in March, the UCI announced Thursday.

Li's sample, taken at the Dwaars Door Vlaanderen on March 23, was found to contain the asthma medication Clenbuterol.

"Li Fuyu has been immediately suspended pending the outcome of his B-sample test in the next few weeks. If that test is positive the rider will be removed from the team," the team stated.

"Team RadioShack and its management take this incident very seriously. We will respect the rights of our rider but will enforce our zero tolerance policy should his B-sample test positive."

The drug Clenbuterol (Clenbuterol hydrochloride) is mainly used in veterinary applications and in some countries as an asthma medication, but is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.

Clenbuterol is banned in and out of competition due to its off-label uses as a weight-loss drug and anabolic agent.

Li will now face the Chinese Cycling Federation to determine if he will be found in violation of the UCI's anti-doping rules, and has the right to an analysis of his B-sample.