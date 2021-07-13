Racer struck by driver during Arizona State Championships dies

One of the racers who was struck by a man who drove his truck into the masters 55+ field at the Arizona State Championships on June 19 has died of his injuries.

The family of Jeremy Barrett announced the news Monday, saying that the 58-year-old "fought bravely, enduring multiple resuscitations and extensive surgeries for massive internal injuries and broken bones. He passed away with his visiting 90-year-old Mother, brother and devoted girlfriend at his bedside to bid him farewell."

Shawn Michael Chock, 38, was shot while being apprehended by police after driving into the racers, critically injuring at least four.

Chock was released from hospital on July 2 and is being held in a Navajo County jail. He was arraigned on charges of nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count each of fleeing the scene of an accident and unlawful flight on Monday.

The charges were filed before the death of Barrett, and the victim's friends and family are calling for additional counts to be added.

Barrett's family traveled from Zimbabwe to be at his side. The cycling community in Arizona raised over $100,000 with a GoFundMe campaign for those affected by the incident.