Rabobank subs Brown for Bos in Giro d'Italia

The Rabobank team will swap sprinters for the upcoming Giro d'Italia after Theo Bos had to withdraw due to a respiratory infection.

Australian Graeme Brown will take his place when the race kicks off on Saturday with a team time trial in Torino.

It is the second change to the Rabobank line-up after Tom Leezer was struck with bursitis in his knee and was replaced by Stef Clement.

Brown was previously due to take part in the Amgen Tour of California, and leaves a vacant spot for the US race, which begins on May 15.

Rabobank for the Giro d'Italia: Graeme Brown, Rick Flens, Steven Kruijswijk, Stef Clement, Tom Jelte Slagter, Bram Tankink, Jos Van Emden, Dennis Van Winden, Piete Weening.