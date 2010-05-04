Rabobank celebrates Giro with special jersey

Rabobank directors Frans Maassen and Nico Verhoeven display the team's special jersey for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Rabobank)

Rabobank will celebrate the 2010 Giro d'Italia's visit to the Netherlands with a special jersey. The team will debut the new kit on Saturday at the first stage in Amsterdam.

The jersey features the traditional Rabobank colours of orange, blue and white, with an accent of the Italian “tricolore” – small stripes of green, white and red.

Another addition is the Right to Play logo. The Dutch team has supported Right To Play for a number of years.The international not-for-profit organisation uses sport and play programmes to help the development of children in disadvantaged areas of the world.

The riders' jerseys will be auctioned off by the team through their website, as will a custom team bike and a visit to the Tour de France finale in Paris in July. All proceeds from the auctions will be donated to Right To Play.