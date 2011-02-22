Rabobank announces short list for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Lars Boom (Rabobank) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Rabobank will look to Lars Boom, Maarten Wynants and Sebastian Langeveld in the opening Belgian races this weekend. The Dutch ProTeam announced its short list for the upcoming Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Saturday) and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday).

Boom and Wynants both started their seasons at the Tour of Qatar, where Boom won the opening time trial to take the first leader's jersey. Langeveld had top five finishes at two races in the Challenge Mallorca before going on to the Tour of the Algarve.

Rabobank had nominated ten riders for the race on Saturday, from which it has picked eight: Lars Boom, Laurens ten Dam, Jos van Emden, Rick Flens, Sebastian Langeveld, Coen Vermeltfoort, Maarten Tjallingii, and Maarten Wynants.

For the race on Sunday, the team will be named after the Omloop. Six of the above riders will participate, along with Bram Tankink and Tom Leezer.