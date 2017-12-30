Quiz: Name the one-day race winners of 2017
How well do you remember the Classics?
2018 is almost upon us, with Paris-Roubaix only 99 days away, but how much do you remember about the 2017 season and especially the one-day Classics?
Test your memory and expertise with our latest quiz. Match the images below with the race that they come from. Let us know your score in the comments section.
