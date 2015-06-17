Quintana to tune up for Tour de France at Route du Sud

Image 1 of 8 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 8 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Jerome Cousin (Movistar) coner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 John Gadret (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 8 Alex Dowsett celebrates his first GC victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Movistar's Dayer Quintana and Izaguirre Insausti during stage 1. Image 7 of 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) has a bicycle tattoo on his left forearm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana has confirmed the Route du Sud - la Dépêche du Midi will be his final race before the 2015 Tour de France. The Movistar rider has been at home in Colombia training at altitude since finishing eighth at the Tour de Romandie last month. Quintana started his season with the defence of his Tour de San Luis title, finishing third, but bounced back to win Tirreno-Adriatico overall.

Quintana won the Route du Sud overall in 2012 and this week makes his return to the race for the first time since that victory. Support for the 2.1 race in the mountains will come from Quintana's younger brother Dayer, John Gadret and young all-rounder Marc Soler. Imanol Erviti, Enrique Sanz, Jasha Sütterlin and former world hour record holder Alex Dowsett will also look after the 2014 Giro d'Italia winner throughout the race.

Nairo Quintana and John Gadret are the only two riders who have been named in Movistar's Tour de France long list.

Quintana made his successful Tour debut in 2013, finishing second overall, winning a stage and finishing first in the best young rider and mountains classifications.

"It's exciting to think and dream of being back on the podium in Paris, in yellow," Quintana said of the Tour in a press conference before leaving for Europe last week.

Movistar for the Route du Sud - la Dépêche du Midi: Nairo Quintana, Imanol Erviti, John Gadret, Marc Soler, Dayer Quintana, Enrique Sanz, Jasha Sütterlin and Alex Dowsett.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here