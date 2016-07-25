Quintana to skip Rio Olympic Games

Image 1 of 5 Nario Quintana (Movistar) at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana rides in the bunch during stage 12 at the Tour de France. Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium in third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana has withdrawn from the Colombian team for the Rio Olympic Games Road Race on August 6 according to reports in Colombian media. Quintana started the season with the ambition of winning the Tour and Olympic gold but is set to miss both targets.

Quintana headed to the Tour de France with the dream of capturing the yellow jersey on his third attempt but he struggled to make an impact on the race despite finishing in third place.

The 25-year-old explained that be believed he was suffering from allergies, "It's not fatigue that I'm feeling but still, the body isn't responding. It could be some sort of allergy I've got at the moment because my legs aren't getting enough oxygen," he said after stage 18.

Quintana announced his withdrawal from the Olympics prior to the 21st stage of the race which started in Chantilly. After the final Tour podium ceremony in Paris, Quintana added that he was content with his final position and Movistar claiming the team classification but did not mention the Olympic Games.

"I head back home from this Tour full of happiness - it's a major feat for me to finish on the podium after all difficulties I had to go through in this race," he said. "The team GC victory is a well-deserved reward for them: my teammates fought and gave their best every single day to do what we had planned, and that visit to the podium is quite a prize for the whole group, including our staff."

Quintana will reportedly undergo medical tests to determine what happened during the third week of the Tour with the Vuelta a Espana earmarked as his comeback race.

Movistar teammate Winner Anacona and IAM Cycling's Jarlinson Pantano are likely to be considered as the replacement for Quintana in the Colombian team.