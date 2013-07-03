QuickStep looking to extend sponsorship contract

Image 1 of 4 An Omega Pharma Quick Step rider swings off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 The OmegaPharma - QuickStep team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Zdenek Stybar is part of a very strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

QuickStep has said that it would like to extend its sponsorship of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. The Belgian company has been a name sponsor of Patrick Lefevere's team since 2003.

"We will certainly continue," CEO Frans de Cock told De Telegraaf yesterday at the Tour de France. "First, of course, we must see how sponsor Omega Pharma and Patrick Lefevere see the future of the team. For 2014 we have a contract, but the coming months is the time to sit around the table to see how we can move forward.”

This season Omega Pharma-QuickStep leads the peloton with 35 victories. Sprinter Mark Cavendish is responsible for 13 of those wins, with Tony Martin claiming another nine.

It boasts former World Champions Tom Boonen, Mark Cavendish and Bert Grabsch, as well as current World time trial champion Tony Martin in its ranks, and is also reigning World team time trial champion.