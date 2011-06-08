Quick Step, Lampre name Tour de Suisse squads

Image 1 of 2 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads onto the podium at Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) wins the Giro dell'Appennino (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Tom Boonen and Damiano Cunego will be using the Tour de Suisse to fine-tune their form for the July Tour de France. The Quick Step and Lampre-ISD teams announced their squads for the Swiss race on Wednesday.

Lampre director Valerio Tebaldi said the race will be Cunego's first after a break following the early part of the season, and the Italian has been training well over the past three weeks.

"We're hopeful that he'll be able to improve his form ahead of the National Championships and Tour de France," Tebaldi said. "We will also rely on David Losli, who will ride on his home roads. [Danilo] Hondo will be free to try to exploit the opportunities for the few sprint stages."

Quick Step will look to Boonen, Gerald Ciolek and Gert Steegmans for the sprints, while Sylvain Chavanel and Dries Devenyns will be looking for good overall performances.

Zdenek Stybar, the cyclo-cross world champion, continues his apprenticeship on the road and will use the race as an important test in the mountains.

Quick Step for Tour de Suisse: Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel, Gerald Ciolek, Kevin De Weert, Dries Devenyns, Gert Steegmans, Zdenek Stybar and Kristof Vandewalle.

Lampre-ISD for Tour de Suisse: Damiano Cunego, Alfredo Balloni, Matteo Bono, Danilo Hondo, Oleksandr Kvachuk, David Loosli, Enrico Magazzini and Daniele Righi