Boonen and Quick Step open contract negotiations

Milan-San Remo: Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was still suffering the effects of illness on the Poggio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen has opened contract negotiations with Quick Step and with talks likely to conclude before the end of June. Out of contract at the end of the year, Boonen’s agent has already floated the possibility of the Belgian leaving the team where he has enjoyed his greatest successes.

“It was a good conversation,” Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere told Het Nieuwsblad of his meeting with Boonen. “He knows how things look, I know how he thinks.

“Now let’s wait and see how things evolve, but I do want clarity relatively quickly. I’d like to have the matter handled by the Belgian Championships.”

Het Nieuwsblad notes that Boonen will also speak with other teams in the coming days. The Belgian turned professional with US Postal in 2002, but switched to Quick Step the following year, where he has remained ever since.

In April, Boonen’s agent Paul De Geyter had claimed that “several teams” were interested in securing his man’s services.

Meanwhile, Boonen has defended his performance at the Tour of Belgium, explaining that his form had yet to stabilise after a recent spell at altitude. His next race is the Tour de Suisse, and he is confident that he will be competitive at the Belgian championships and Tour de France.

“By the end of June I should be at the top of my condition, ready for the Belgian championships at Hooglede and, naturally, for the Tour, which starts on July 2,” he told La Dernière Heure.