Quick-Step Floors name team time trial line-up for Worlds

Quick-Step Floors on their way to winning the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick-Step Floors have named a mixture of youth and experience in their six-man line-up for this weekend’s team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships. The Belgian team has won the event three times, but finished off the podium in Bergen last year in fourth place.

Just three riders remain from the 2017 line-up, with Bob Jungels, Yves Lampaert and Niki Terpstra all named. All three were part of the squad that took the title in Doha in 2016, while Terpstra has three gold medals from the competition as the only member of the team to have ridden all editions of the event.

New into the line-up are neo-pros Kasper Asgreen and Max Schachmann as well as Laurens De Plus. Schachmann and De Plus are due to leave the team at the end of the season, but both have impressed this season and will be a strong part of the six-man team.

The men’s teams will take on a very long team time trial route with over 60 kilometres of undulating road, punctuated by a climb close to the end. Quick-Step Floors directeur sportif Tom Steels is keen to get his team back on the top step in this the final edition of the team time trials for trade teams.

“The Worlds TTT is a discipline that means a lot for Quick-Step Floors. We have won it three times and have always been up there in the top, so of course we hope we can finish with a strong result in what will be the last edition for trade teams, although we know it’s not going to be easy,” said Steels.

“We have a solid roster comprising riders who rate this appointment as one of the most important races of the season and are ready to give everything out there. It’s a pity that the time trial for trade teams is coming to an end, but we are motivated for this final edition and we will go for the best.”

The team time trial will take place on Sunday, September 23, and the UCI Road World Championships will conclude the following Sunday.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and with special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.