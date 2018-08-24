Go behind the scenes during Quick-Step Floors' Tour de France with Cyclingnews Films

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever wondered what it takes to keep a top-level professional cycling team on the road during the Tour de France, or indeed what it's like to be one of the riders in the world's biggest and best bike race, Cyclingnews Films' latest production, RUNNING WITH WOLVES, puts you right in the heart of the action.

With unrivalled access to Quick-Step Floors' management team, riders, mechanics and soigneurs, RUNNING WITH WOLVES follows the self-styled 'Wolfpack' from the start of the Tour in Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile all the way to Paris, allowing you to experience the ups and downs of life on the road.

Whether you want to know how team boss Patrick Lefevere feels when watching his riders race, or how Tom Steels and Brian Holm plan each stage as the team's directeurs sportifs, or what it's like to be one of the riders, such as Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels, who we see trying to crack the Tour's top 10, RUNNING WITH WOLVES takes you there.

The film allows you to share in the team's triumphs – such as Fernando Gaviria's two stage wins and his stint in the famed yellow jersey, and Julian Alaphilippe's successful bid to win the polka-dot jersey as the Tour's best climber.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES doesn't shy away when Quick-Step Floors have to cope with Philippe Gilbert's frightening crash on the descent of the Col du Portet d'Aspet on stage 16, and we're right there as the riders deal with the disappointment of losing the team time trial to BMC Racing by just seven seconds.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and with special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.