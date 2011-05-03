Quick-Step announces team for Dunkerque

Zdenek Stybar in his new Quick Step kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Cycling Team have announced the squad that will take part in the 4 Jours de Dunkerque. The brief French stage race will mark Zdenek Stybar's debut in professional road racing.

“These last few weeks I've been working out a lot to try to be ready for this first big day on the road,” says Stybar.

Stybar, current world champion in Cyclo-cross, has only been focused on road riding since February and the Czech rider was eager to finally begin his new career at Dunkerque.

“It'll be exciting to race in the Quick-Step Cycling Team jersey for the first time and soak up the atmosphere on the team. My aim is to learn how to move well in the group and to try and help out my team mates. It'll definitely be a really special moment when I put on my number."

Dunkerque will also see a return to competition for Niki Terpstra, who has recuperated from the fracture to his left collarbone sustained in the time trial at the Drie Daagse Van De Panne, just a few days before the Ronde Van Vlaanderen.

The 4 Jours de Dunkerque runs from the 4th to the 8th of May.

Quickstep’s Full Roster for the race:

Marco Bandiera (Ita), Andy Cappelle (Bel), Kevin De Weert (Bel), Fréderique Robert (Bel), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel).

