Quick Step and Lefevere go talent spotting

Patrick Lefevere is confident about his team (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)

Quick Step will start a new talent spotting initiative next week in a bid to scout for the best U23 riders. 11 riders have been invited to a “Quick-Step Training Camp” that will take place in Belgium from June 14-17, with riders travelling from Holland, France, Spain, Norway, Eritrea, Latvia and from across Belgium.

“This meeting is the first step in a wider project we’re building for young riders, which we hope to realise in the near future,” said Patrick Lefevere.

“The main objective is to introduce our reality and our work method. In this initial phase the athletes were selected based on the results they’ve achieved in the recent past. We think that direct contact with our squad and staff during the formative experience of a training camp can help young athletes better understand what really goes on with a professional team. We’re aware that today’s young guns will be tomorrow’s champions. There was a lot of interest from the Under 23 athletes as well as their teams, even though not all the athletes who were invited will be able to attend the meeting due to competitive duties. We will definitely repeat this project in the future.”

The U23 riders will be joined by several riders from Quick Step’s current professional ranks and former rider Tom Steels, who now works in a staffing position at the team.

“We’re also organising evaluation tests, group meetings and individual interviews, as well as a visit to the team’s Service Course in Wevelgem. A mechanic and masseur from the team will also be available to the athletes. It will definitely be an interesting chance to get an inside glimpse of the approach to cycling applied by some of the best Under 23 riders and gather some important feedback from them,” Steel said.



