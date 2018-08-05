Question mark reported over Landa's participation in Vuelta a Espana after Clasica crash

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Daniele Bennati helps Mikel Landa get away with Romain Bardet and Ilnur Zakarin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mikel Landa rides alone near the end of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) suffered a crash after hitting a hole while drinking from his bidon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The question of Mikel Landa's participation in the upcoming Vuelta a España is in doubt, Spanish media reported, after his crash in the Clásica San Sebastián.

Along with Egan Bernal (Team Sky), Landa was one of the most seriously affected riders in a pile-up less than 20 kilometres from the finish, hurting his lower back. After Landa had scans at a hospital, Movistar reported that he had a non-displaced fracture of the spinous process of the lumbar vertebra L1.

Landa was discharged from hospital and is due to have further scans on Monday, but his injury means he is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks, during which period he will need to rest.

Local Basque and national media have reported that the Spaniard's injuries have placed a question mark over his participation in the Vuelta a España, which starts on August 25th in Malaga. Movistar have stated that the injury has not ruled his participation out, "pending the rider's evolution and rehabilitation".

If he were to be ruled out, Landa missing the Vuelta a España would represent a major blow to Movistar’s plans for the Spanish Grand Tour.

Recently seventh in the Tour de France, should he race the Vuelta a España, the Basque is due to co-lead Spain's only WorldTour team in the Spanish Grand Tour alongside former overall winners and Movistar teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

In his previous participation in the Vuelta a España, in 2015, Landa won the race's toughest stage, in Andorra, whilst racing for the Astana squad. That year the Vuelta a España was won by Landa's then-teammate, Fabio Aru.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.