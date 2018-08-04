Egan Bernal and Mikel Landa involved in serious San Sebastian crash

Image 1 of 2 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) were involved in a heavy fall during the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian on Saturday. With just under 20km of racing remaining the peloton slowed down and at least a dozen riders either fell or were held up.

Bernal and Landa were the most seriously injured. Both riders remained on the tarmac as medical teams rushed to their aid. The riders were seen being placed in neck braces. The full extent of their injuries are still unclear but Team Sky released an update on their rider.

"Egan Bernal: Egan is awake following his crash and has suffered a serious facial trauma. He is having a scan now to assess injuries fully," the team posted on their Twitter account.

Later, the team added some more detail, saying that the young Colombian had "a precautionary scan to assess for further injuries which revealed a nasal fracture and maxillary injury.

"He will be assessed by maxillofacial specialists and will be staying overnight for observation and further treatment."

Movistar updated the cycling community with news on Landa, confirming that he too had been taken to the Donostia Hospital for scans. The rider was complaining of pain in his lower back and it was later confirmed he had a non-displaced fracture of the spinous process of the lumbar vertebra L1.

He will undergo further scans on Sunday and is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks.

