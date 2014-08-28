Quentin Jauregui signs for Ag2r-La Mondiale

Image 1 of 4 Quentin Jauregui wins the junior men's race at French 'cross nationals (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 4 Quentin Jauregui (France) pushing his bike at the top of the highest dune (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 Quentin Jauregui (France) claims the bronze medal in a sprint finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Junior Podium (L to R) Wout Van Aert (Belgium) 2nd, Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) 1st, Quentin Jauregui (France) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ag2r-La Mondiale have announced the signing of Frenchman Quentin Jauregui on a two-year deal. Jauregui is a cyclocross specialist with a U19 national title to his name and a third place at the U19 Cyclo-cross world championships.

The 20-year-old is riding for the Continental Roubaix Lille Métropole team in 2014 and is currently competing at the Tour de l'Avenir with the French national team.

Juaregui, from Cambrai, won the opening stage of the Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour in May and was then third at the La Poly Normande in August.

The signing is second made by the team since the transfer season opened on August 1 with 20-year-old Pierre-Roger Latour having also joined on a two-year deal.

Jan Bakelants is expected to sign for the team from Omega Pharma-QuickStep while Maxime Bouet has announced that he is moving the other way.