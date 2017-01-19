Trending

Q&A: Send your questions for USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall

What would you like to know about USA Cycling's past, present or future?

Derek Bouchard-Hall (R) CEO of USA Cycling addresses the media as Kristin Bachochin Klein (L) President of AEG Cycling looks on during a press conference at the San Diego Yacht Club ahead of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California

Cyclingnews has a unique opportunity for our readers to ask questions of USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall. The energetic leader of the federation has said he was inspired by Adam Myerson's victory in the 45-49 age group at the Cyclo-cross National Championships, and is considering training for next year's races. Was he serious? You can ask!

Bouchard-Hall is a former US Criterium champion and Olympian who retired from the sport in 2001. He earned his MBA and launched a successful post-racing career as a business executive before returning to run USA Cycling. He lives in Colorado Springs.

Since taking over from Steve Johnson, Bouchard-Hall has thrown his support behind the Race Clean program, an anti-doping effort aimed at the amateur ranks. The program has resulted in an unprecedented number of non-professional athletes being suspended.

Under Bouchard-Hall, the two separate national racing calendars were merged into one and pared down this year, but there is a second series in the works that would be a 'stepping stone' to the Pro Road Tour.

The 46-year-old has been tasked with shoring up the federation's membership, which has come under threat from the increasing popularity of gran fondos, gravel grinders, Zwift and other non-traditional competitive formats.

Bouchard-Hall has taken a more open approach to governing, and wants the cycling public to ask him anything. Just send your questions to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com, using the subject line DBH. Be sure to include your first name, last initial and city and state, and note if you are a USA Cycling member or not.

Cyclingnews will run the answers to a selected list of 12 questions next week.

 