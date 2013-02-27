Putnam Cycling Classic becomes qualifying race for Masters Worlds

The Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic (Image credit: Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic)

New York's Putnam Cycling Classic is the latest event to be welcomed into the UCI's World Cycling Tour for the 2013 season. The tour is a series of qualifying events for the UCI Masters Road World Championships, which this year take place in Trento, Italy in September.

The May 5 event will start and finish in Cold Spring, New York, which sits on the Hudson River about 50 miles north of New York City. The gran fondo-like event will feature a scenic and challenging 79.6 mile (126.5 kilometer) course with 6,532 feet (1,991 meters) of climbing.

“After a superb test event held last October, we were convinced that the next logical step was to expose the natural beauty of Putnam County to an international audience,” Putnam County Director of Tourism Libby Pataki said.

The event will also host a 37 mile fun ride that includes 2,890 feet (880 meters) of climbing.

The Putnam Cycling Classic has also arranged transportation with Metro-North from Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal to the start line in Cold Spring.

“This feature will really appeal to the international visitors coming to our event,” Pataki said. "They will be able to combine the excitement and attraction of a New York City stay with the clean air and beauty of Putnam County. It represents the very best of both worlds.”

For more information visit the

Putnam Cycling Classic web site

.