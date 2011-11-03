Pujol searching for a new team

Óscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is ready for the chilly start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Oscar Pujol has joined the long list of riders who is finding it “very difficult” to find a team for the coming season. The Spaniard's contract with Omega Pharma-Lotto expires the end of this year.

He fears now that his only possibility is “to knock on all the doors”, he told Marca.com. He said he knew he was not in a position to ask much, but wants only a small racing calendar to let himself be seen, as he thinks he can show a good form.

"I'm going into the preseason with uncertainty. As of December 31 there is time, but it is difficult to prepare without knowing where I might ride,” he said.

Pujol admitted that ne never felt comfortable at Omega Pharma-Lotto, for a variety of reasons. "From the start, being with the group of Belgians and partly because of the language, I felt apart, which makes you discouraged.

He did not ride the Dauphine as well as hoped, and was not nominated for the Vuelta a Espana. “That was hard because I supposed to ride it and it was my season highlight.”

"It's been a bad year,” he concluded. Still, he had one consolation. “I am the champion of training."