Puck Pieterse drops MTB World Cup races for double World Championships in road, gravel

By
published

'To race Worlds is always special' as Dutch rider foregoes showcasing mountain bike rainbow jersey in North America in pursuit of two titles in other disciplines

ELANCOURT FRANCE JULY 28 Puck Pieterse of Team Netherlands crosses the finish line during the Womens CrossCountry Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28 2024 in Elancourt France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Puck Pieterse competes for the Netherlands at the Paris Olympic Games, going fourth in the women's cross-country mountain bike race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Reigning women's elite cross-country mountain bike World Champion Puck Pieterse made a big adjustment to her race calendar this week to move closer to not one, but two more World titles in a single season. The Dutch multi-discipline rider will forego the final two races on the MTB World Cup circuit to challenge elite fields in the UCI Road World Championships and the UCI Gravel World Championships.

After earning a bronze medal in the women's elite category at the Cyclocross World Championships in February, the 22-year-old had a flurry of success on the road with her Alpecin-Deceuninck road team including podiums at both Ronde van Drenthe and Trofeo Alfredo Binda and a stage win at the Tour de France Femmes. In the summer she focused on XCC and XCO races, which led her to fourth place in the Paris Olympic Games cross-country MTB race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).