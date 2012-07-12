Prosecutors want Di Gregorio charged with prohibited doping methods

Image 1 of 4 Remy Di Gregorio of France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Rémy Di Grégorio at the courthouse in Marseille where he was questioned about alleged doping activities. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Cofidis) wins the final stage of the Vuelta Asturias. (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 4 of 4 2012 Vuelta Asturias final podium (l-r): Rémy Di Gregorio (Cofidis), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and David De La Cruz (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)

French prosecutors have asked that Rémy Di Grégorio be charged with "possession of a prohibited method without medical justification.” He is said to have received injections of ozone and glucose, several times this year.

"We are talking about prohibited medical or paramedical practices,” Marseille prosecutor Jacques Dallest said, according to the AFP. “As it stands, there was no doping product, just the doping methods.”

The Frenchman was arrested Monday, at the team Cofidis hotel at the Tour de France, and taken to his hometown of Marseille for hearings before investigating magistrate Annaick Le Goff.

"The rider denies any doping practices," Dallest said, according to the Reuters news agency.. However a second person arrested, a naturopath, has admitting to injecting Di Grégorio with ozone.

"He said he injected ozone into the rider's bloodstream twice. During another meeting, he had taken a blood sample that he enriched with ozone before injecting it again.” This is all said to have taken place between the end of May and the end of June.

"During another meeting, he injected a dose of 250 ml of glucose into the rider. Those two practices are forbidden," said Dallest.