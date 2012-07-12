Di Gregorio and 'naturopath' could face doping charges

Image 1 of 3 Remy Di Gregorio of France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Rémy Di Gregorio was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Cofidis) wins the final stage of the Vuelta Asturias. (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)

Remy di Gregorio and one of two others who were arrested as part of an investigation into possible doping may be charged in Marseille this week. According to L'Equipe the Cofidis rider and a 75-year-old naturopath will appear before judge Annaïck Le Goff on Thursday morning. A third person was released today.

The case was reportedly part of an investigation dating back to 2011 when Di Gregorio was a member of the Astana team, but the case had stalled. He was competing in the Tour de France when, on Monday's first rest day, he was detained and his hotel searched after police reportedly intercepted telephone calls which they suspected of relating to doping.

A search of a vehicle in Bourg-en-Bresse turned up products which are currently being analyzed to determine if they are illegal.

Should the items be found to be doping products, all three could be charged with criminal charges under the French anti-doping laws.

Cofidis has given Di Gregorio a provisionally suspension until the investigation is concluded.

