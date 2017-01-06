Procycling January 2017: Guest edited by Chris Froome

Image 1 of 4 The cover of Procycling January 2017 issue (Image credit: Procycling) Image 2 of 4 The Art of the descent by Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: Procycling) Image 3 of 4 A selection of photos from Jered and Ashley Gruber (Image credit: Procycling) Image 4 of 4 Retro feature on Pedro Delgado in Procycling (Image credit: Procycling)

The January 2017 edition of Procycling is a very special issue. Chris Froome, the three-time winner of the Tour de France, has taken over the editorial chair for a month and put together a magazine which takes us inside his world. The magazine is on sale now and available for download.

The editorial team went to Monaco to meet with Froome. Edward Pickering interviewed him at Sky’s Cote d’Azur base, overlooking the Mediterranean, covering topics from that run up Mont Ventoux in the 2016 Tour, to what his goals are for the future. Sam Dansie joined Froome for a ride around some of his regular training routes in the beautiful hills of the Riviera and to get an idea of what the Tour winner is like when the microphones and Dictaphones of the press are not on. These two features are illustrated by portraits and photography by Chris Auld.

Froome is currently the best climber in the world, so he’s talked about some of his own favourite climbs. The original idea was to cover his 10 favourite climbs; instead, Froome presents his nine favourite climbs, plus one more that he had such a bad time on, he hopes never to revisit it. From his old training climb in South Africa through the cols he loves to race, to his favourite training climbs on Tenerife, Froome has an eclectic selection of uphill battles.

We also present a unique conversation between Froome and Cadel Evans. Froome put himself on the other side of the microphone and interviewed the 2011 Tour de France victor Evans, who himself has made the jump from race winner to race organiser. They talked race organisation, retirement, Tour team sizes and fatherhood.

Procycling January 2017 also features a photo gallery of two of Froome’s favourite cycling photographers, Jered and Ashley Gruber, an interview with his Monaco neighbour and all-rounder Matteo Trentin, plus a look behind the scenes at the UCI World Cycling Centre, where Froome trained as a young rider. Bernhard Eisel explains the art of great descending, Ned Boulting assess the legacy of recently-retired Bradley Wiggins, and Herbie Sykes remembers the 1989 Vuelta a España, won by Pedro Delgado in controversial circumstances, featuring beautiful archive photography from the race.

Procycling January 2017 will be available in UK shops from Friday January 6 or to subscribe, and get five issues for £5, visit buysubscriptions.com.