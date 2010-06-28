Procycling and Cyclingnews Tour de France evening enthralls audience

Image 1 of 25 Cervélo TestTeam's Daniel Lloyd and Phil Liggett were part of the panel discussion. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 25 The panel discussion group of Daniel Lloyd, Phil Liggett, Jeremy Whittle and Richard Moore keep the audience entertained. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 25 The legendary announcer Phil Liggett. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 25 Look Mum No Hands! is London’s first and foremost cycling-themed bar and café. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 25 Jeremy Whittle and Richard Moore. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 25 Cervélo TestTeam's Daniel Lloyd (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 25 Phil Liggett shares a laugh with Jeremy Whittle. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 25 One of several jerseys which were prizes at the pre-Tour de France panel discussion. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 25 Someone would soon receive an autographed CSC team jersey. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 25 Daniel Friebe and Daniel Benson offer up a Saeco team jersey. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 25 The evening's four panelists along with editors of Procycling and Cyclingnews. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 25 British pro Daniel Lloyd of Cervélo TestTeam (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 25 Jeremy Whittle and Richard Moore. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 25 Phil Liggett was part of the four-person panel discussion about the Tour de France. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 25 Phil Liggett and Jeremy Whittle. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 25 Richard Moore authored the book In Search of Robert Millar. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 25 "How about a beer?" (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 25 The audience awaits the start of the panel discussion at London's Look Mum No Hands! cafe. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 25 Some of the memorabilia on offer for the prize drawing. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 25 It's only fitting that Look Mum No Hands! would sport their own cycling cap. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 25 Procycling's Daniel Friebe and Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 25 Procycling's Daniel Friebe and Phil Liggett. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 25 The evening's panel: Daniel Lloyd, Phil Liggett, Jeremy Whittle and Richard Moore. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 25 British pro Daniel Lloyd (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 25 Jeremy Whittle (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

June 21st saw Cyclingnews and Procycling premiere a new medium - the live podcast cum panel discussion cum altogether brilliant evening we and 120 readers enjoyed at the Look Mum No Hands! café bar in Old Street, London.

The idea was simple: take four experts - in this case acclaimed cycling authors Richard Moore and Jeremy Whittle, Cervélo TestTeam stalwart Daniel Lloyd and Phil "Voice of Cycling" Liggett - give them a stage and a couple of glasses of Merlot and let them dissect the forthcoming Tour de France for the enjoyment of a live audience.

In an hour and a half of riveting and often unprintable discussion, the topics covered included Lance Armstrong's creaking limbs, Mark Cavendish's struggles so far this year, plus the question "exactly how bizarre is Cadel Evans?". The wine flowed, the banter too, and after a prize draw in which one Procycling reader, Stuart Moss, walked away with a LeMond gforce Fitness trainer worth over $2000, all were in agreement that the event should be the first of many.

If all four panelists were suave and superb, our venue was also a major hit. Opened just this spring, Look Mum No Hands! is London's first, permanent cycling-themed bar and café, and has already established itself as something of a two-wheeled institution. The Cassoulet de Toulouse whipped up specially for our soirée was, alas, considerably tastier than anything we were likely to eat on Tour.

To all those who attended, and the panelists, please accept our sincere thanks. We think you'll agree that it was a triumphant event - and one we hope to repeat soon.

Check out the gallery of photos from the evening's events.