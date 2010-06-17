Procycling and Cyclingnews Tour de France evening

Daniel Lloyd (Cervélo Test Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

There’s only one international sporting event worth talking about this summer - and it isn’t the one that's just kicked off in South Africa.

The Tour de France begins in Rotterdam on July 3, and the drums start rolling with Procycling and Cyclingnews’s inaugural pre-Tour soirée on the evening of June 21st. The time is 7 o’ clock, the place Look Mum No Hands!, London’s first and foremost cycling-themed bar and café.

The evening itself is also the first of its kind for Procycling and Cyclingnews, for London and for the Tour. There’ll be cycling chat – lots of that thanks to a Tour round-table chaired by a panel of experts including Cervélo TestTeam star Daniel Lloyd and top cycling author Richard Moore – plus a prize draw and, bien sûr, everything you require to nourish and lubricate a brilliant evening, naturally with a very French flavour.

Located in Old Street, barely a turn of the pedals from the heart of the City, Look Mum No Hands! has already established itself as a new focal point for cycling culture in London. Our soirée is the perfect hors d’oeuvre for live stage screenings on the café’s big screen throughout the Tour.

Procycling and Cyclingnews are now widely acclaimed as the world’s leading professional cycling magazine and website respectively. We’ll show why with this unmissable evening of punditry, gastronomy and Tour-related tomfoolery.

To be added to guest list, please reply to cyclingnews.pro@gmail.com, specifying whether you would like to book one or two places. Numbers are limited, and places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is free.

See you there!

Address: 49 Old Street London EC1V 9HX.

Nearest tubes: Old Street and Barbican.