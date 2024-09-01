Primož Roglič 'better' on Cuitu Negru in Vuelta a España, closes gap to Ben O'Connor

By
published

Tumultuous finale sees Slovenian move closer to red jersey despite 20-second time penalty

Primož Roglič on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España
Primož Roglič on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Spanish, 'estar en Babia' roughly means to be distracted or oblivious to what is at hand. The curious expression derives from the craggy green dreamscape of the Babia area, a stone's throw east of Cuitu Negru, where the men vying to win the Vuelta a España were riding to within an inch of oblivion on Sunday afternoon.

On the wickedly steep upper reaches of Cuitu Negru, each rider was condemned to his own private nightmare, and the solitary nature of the effort was heightened by the thick, pea-soup fog that swathed the mountaintop. They could scarcely see the reading on their power meters, far less keep track of all their rivals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.