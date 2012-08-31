Preview: UCI Downhill and Four Cross Mountain Bike World Championships

Image 1 of 10 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) in the fog (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Sam Hill cleans off (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Brook MacDonald has an interesting top tube motif (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Aaron Gwin (United States of America) will be riding for a World Champ title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Mickael Pascal (France) had to deal with fog and rain (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Steve Smith (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Heading into the start house (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Waiting for the bike wash (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Duct tape to keep the shoes 'relatively' dry (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Ten years after the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships took place in Kaprun, Austria, the event has returned to the same region for the 2012 edition, to take place in Leogang for the gravity events and Saalfelden for the cross country.

The championships kick off with the fan favourite downhill and four cross events, running August 31 to September 2 in the village of Leogang, well known for the World Cup it has hosted over the past few years. The competition begins with the four cross starting qualifying on Friday evening and the finals on Saturday evening, and then followed by the downhill finals on Sunday. There is no official qualifying round at Worlds.

The 450-meter four cross course was designed by German pro Guido Tschugg for the World Cup series and has been updated, while still retaining many of the features that have made it so exciting. Out of the start, the riders hit a sharp left and then right turn before negotiating the rock garden and then a third banked turn. From there, they jump a bridge and negotiate a washboard section before a final right turn and jump into the finishing straight.

The women's field is headed by Anneke Beerten (Netherlands), the defending world champion, who qualified first, just ahead of Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic). Others to watch for include American Melissa Buhl, the 2008 world champion, and local Austrian favourite Anita Molcik, who will certainly step up her game in front of the home crowd.

On the men's side, there is likely to be a battle between the three Czech riders - Michal Prokop, Tomas Slavik and Lukas Mechura - however, David Graf (Switzerland) has regularly made the podium and will certainly be a factor, after qualifying first, just in front of Slavik and Prokop.

The 2.6km downhill run will favour riders with fitness and endurance. The very fast course has a "Bike Park" feel to it, and requires riders to pedal hard to maintain speed all the way down, especially on the opening half of the run. Friday's training was done inheavy rain, which has chewed up the corners somewhat and made the track more technical - something many riders said was missing. The weather expected to gradually improve by Sunday's final.

The elite women's field has been hit hard with injuries, and a number of top riders are missing, including Myriam Nicole (France), Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Tracey Hannah (Australia) and Jill Kintner (USA). However, the top two riders of the season will be renewing their battle, with World Cup leader Rachel Atherton (Great Britain) battling defending world champion Emmeline Ragot (France) for the right to wear the rainbow stripes.

On the men's side, there is one major name missing due to injury - defending world champion Danny Hart (Great Britain). The list of potential winners here is long, led by World Cup winner Aaron Gwin (USA), his perennial rival Greg Minnaar (South Africa), Gee Atherton (Great Britain) and Sam Hill (Australia). Hill in particular will be one to watch if it gets muddy.