Preview the Giro d'Italia stages via video

The Giro d'Italia peloton in Pola (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first Grand Tour of season will kick off in Italy on Saturday, May 4 in Naples with a stage suited to the sprinters. The Giro d'Italia will continue for the next three weeks throughout Italy and will end on Sunday, May 26 in Brescia. In total, racers will cover 3405km throughout Italy.

Want to find out more about each stage? Cyclingnews has posted video previews for each of the 19 stages as well as maps and profiles. To find out more about the details of each stage, click on the links below or visit our Giro d'Italia page.



2013 Giro d'Italia

Saturday, May 4: Stage 1 - Naples, 130km

Sunday, May 5 2013: Stage 2 - Ischia - Forio (TTT), 17.4km

Monday, May 6 2013: Stage 3 - Sorrento - Marina di Ascea, 222km

Tuesday, May 7 2013: Stage 4 - Policastro - Serra San Bruno, 246km

Wednesday, May 8 2013: Stage 5 - Cosenza - Matera, 203km

Thursday, May 9 2013: Stage 6 - Mola di Bari - Margherita di Savoia, 169km

Friday, May 10 2013: Stage 7 - San Salvo - Pescara, 177km

Saturday, May 11 2013: Stage 8 - Gabicce Mare - Saltara (ITT), 54.8km

Sunday, May 12 2013: Stage 9 - Sansepolcro - Firenze, 170km

Monday, May 13 2013: Rest day

Tuesday, May 14 2013: Stage 10 - Cordenons - Montasio, 167km

Wednesday, May 15 2013: Stage 11 - Tarvisio - Vajont (Erto e Casso), 182km

Thursday, May 16 2013: Stage 12 - Longarone - Treviso, 134km

Friday, May 17 2013: Stage 13 - Busseto - Cherasco, 254km

Saturday, May 18 2013: Stage 14 - Cervere - Bardonecchia, 168km

Sunday, May 19 2013: Stage 15 - Cesana Torinese - Col du Galibier, 149km

Monday, May 20 2013: Rest day

Tuesday, May 21 2013: Stage 16 - Valloire - Ivrea, 238km

Wednesday, May 22 2013: Stage 17 - Caravaggio - Vicenza, 214km

Thursday, May 23 2013: Stage 18 - Mori - Polsa (ITT), 20.6km

Friday, May 24 2013: Stage 19: Ponte di Legno - Val Martello, 139km

Saturday, May 25 2013: Stage 20: Silandro - Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 203km

Sunday, May 26 2013: Stage 21: Riese Pio X - Brescia, 197km