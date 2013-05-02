Preview the Giro d'Italia stages via video
Details posted for each stage of the first Grand Tour of 2013
The first Grand Tour of season will kick off in Italy on Saturday, May 4 in Naples with a stage suited to the sprinters. The Giro d'Italia will continue for the next three weeks throughout Italy and will end on Sunday, May 26 in Brescia. In total, racers will cover 3405km throughout Italy.
Related Articles
Want to find out more about each stage? Cyclingnews has posted video previews for each of the 19 stages as well as maps and profiles. To find out more about the details of each stage, click on the links below or visit our Giro d'Italia page.
2013 Giro d'Italia
Saturday, May 4: Stage 1 - Naples, 130km
Sunday, May 5 2013: Stage 2 - Ischia - Forio (TTT), 17.4km
Monday, May 6 2013: Stage 3 - Sorrento - Marina di Ascea, 222km
Tuesday, May 7 2013: Stage 4 - Policastro - Serra San Bruno, 246km
Wednesday, May 8 2013: Stage 5 - Cosenza - Matera, 203km
Thursday, May 9 2013: Stage 6 - Mola di Bari - Margherita di Savoia, 169km
Friday, May 10 2013: Stage 7 - San Salvo - Pescara, 177km
Saturday, May 11 2013: Stage 8 - Gabicce Mare - Saltara (ITT), 54.8km
Sunday, May 12 2013: Stage 9 - Sansepolcro - Firenze, 170km
Monday, May 13 2013: Rest day
Tuesday, May 14 2013: Stage 10 - Cordenons - Montasio, 167km
Wednesday, May 15 2013: Stage 11 - Tarvisio - Vajont (Erto e Casso), 182km
Thursday, May 16 2013: Stage 12 - Longarone - Treviso, 134km
Friday, May 17 2013: Stage 13 - Busseto - Cherasco, 254km
Saturday, May 18 2013: Stage 14 - Cervere - Bardonecchia, 168km
Sunday, May 19 2013: Stage 15 - Cesana Torinese - Col du Galibier, 149km
Monday, May 20 2013: Rest day
Tuesday, May 21 2013: Stage 16 - Valloire - Ivrea, 238km
Wednesday, May 22 2013: Stage 17 - Caravaggio - Vicenza, 214km
Thursday, May 23 2013: Stage 18 - Mori - Polsa (ITT), 20.6km
Friday, May 24 2013: Stage 19: Ponte di Legno - Val Martello, 139km
Saturday, May 25 2013: Stage 20: Silandro - Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 203km
Sunday, May 26 2013: Stage 21: Riese Pio X - Brescia, 197km
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy