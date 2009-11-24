Portugal gets another mountain bike stage race
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Xquest set for October 2010
Portugal is gaining another mountain bike stage race for 2010. THe Xquest will run in its first edition from October 4-10. The event is being promoted by João Lagos Sports. The country already hosts the TransPortugal in the spring.
The race is oriented to professionals and amateurs. Over seven days of competition, the participants will face the challenges of 700km and 17,000m of climbing.
The race will pass through countless Portuguese historical and cultural attractions, such as Roman bridges and stone-ways, castles, ancient villages, protected areas for wildlife and parks and areas of amazing beauty and interest.
Racers may compete in teams of two in the following categories: Men, Women, Mixed, Masters (80+ combined). Prize money of 38,000 euros will be up for grabs.
For more information, visit www.xquest.pt.
2010 Xquest
October 4: Stage 1 - 120km
October 5: Stage 2 - 117km
October 6: Stage 3 - 102km
October 7: Stage 4 - 62km
October 8: Stage 5 - 120km
October 9: Stage 6 - 103km
October 10: Stage 7 - 70km
