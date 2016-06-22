Porte and van Garderen will lead BMC at Tour de France
Bookwalter, Burghardt, Caruso, Dennis, Moinard, Schär and Van Avermaet will support co-leaders in France
BMC Racing today announced the seven riders who will support Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen at the Tour de France.
Related Articles
Porte to lead BMC at Criterium du Dauphine, van Garderen for Tour de Suisse
Porte slips off final Criterium du Dauphine podium
Porte and Van Garderen to recon Tour de France Alps after Suisse
Van Garderen salvages Tour de Suisse with queen stage win in Soelden
Van Garderen: I've learned some lessons at Suisse for the Tour de France
The team had a difficult time choosing from the long list of potential riders, said director Yvon Ledanois, but he is confident the team has picked the right combination of riders to support the co-leaders.
Taking two leaders into the Tour de France can sometimes be a dicey proposition, but BMC Racing General Manager Jim Ochowicz said it puts the team in a strong position.
Van Garderen, who recently finished sixth at the Tour de Suisse after winning the queen stage, said he is taking confidence from that result as he heads into the Tour.
"Especially with the team that we are taking," he said. "I've already raced the Tour de France a couple of times with most of these guys, so I couldn't be happier to line up with them once again. I'm in great shape, I'm really motivated, and I'm looking forward to rolling out in a little over a week."
BMC Racing roster for Tour de France: Brent Bookwalter, Marcus Burghardt, Damiano Caruso, Rohan Dennis, Amaël Moinard, Richie Porte, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Tejay van Garderen
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy