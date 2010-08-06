Pombo starts on path to recovery following serious Val di Sole crash

Portuguese National Downhill Champion Emanuel Pombo recovers in the hospital after a crash at the Val di Sole World Cup (Image credit: Luis Lopes)

Portuguese National Champion Emanuel Pombo is recovering in the hospital following a serious crash on the downhill course at the mountain bike World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.

During the last practice session before the finals in Val di Sole, the Portuguese rider crashed and was evacuated immediately by helicopter to a hospital in Trento. By the end of the day, doctors had confirmed a fractured a vertebra, the most severe injury of Pombo's career.

"Sometimes it seems so easy to follow a childhood dream and fight for what we believe is part of our happiness as human beings, but in reality, there are always unexpected things that happen and nothing is guaranteed in life," said Pombo. "But this is where we are put to the test, and we value the things that we do not give due importance for several reasons."

"One thing is certain, this is not the END. It is just the beginning of a new battle in my life," said Pombo. "I will come back stronger than ever, always with a smile on my face and prepared for new challenges. Where there is a will, there is always a way. Thanks to everyone for all the support and see you soon. Cheers."

Pombo's manager Luis Lopes said messages of support for Emanuel during his recovery can be sent to him on Facebook.