Polish team for the World Championships announced

Image 1 of 3 Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) resplendent in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the lead of the young rider classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Polish Cycling Federation has released its final squad of nine riders to tackle the UCI Road World Championships in Florence next week. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) have all been nominated by national coach Piotr Wadecki as co-leaders for the road race on Sunday September 29.

At just 23-years-old, Kwiatkowski has had a breakthrough season with 4th at Tirreno-Adriatico, 4th at the Amstel Gold Race, 5th at La Fleche Wallone and 11th at the Tour de France. Kwiatkowski also comes into the World Championships as the Polish National Road Race Champion as well as the highest ranked Polish rider in the UCI WorldTour ranking in 21st place.

Majka completed two Grand Tours this year and with 7th in the Giro d'Italia and 19th in Vuelta a Espana this consistency should prove to be an asset in the 272km road race. Niemiec has had a similarly strong season after finishing 9th at the Tirreno-Adriatico, 7th at the Volta a Catalunya, 6th at the Giro del Trentino and an impressive 6th at the Giro d'Italia.

These three will be supported by Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Sylwester Szmyd (Movistar), Maciej Paterski and Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura).

Kwiatkowski and Bodnar will be the two Polish starters for the 56.8km individual time trial on Wednesday September 25.

