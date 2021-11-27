Pogacar's agent Johnny Carera hospitalised after traffic accident

Carera (in blue) with Vincenzo Nibali, Tadej Pogacar, and his brother Alex at an A&J All Sports party in November

Johnny Carera, the Swiss agent who manages numerous star names in the pro peloton, has been hospitalised in a serious condition after he was involved in a car crash on Friday night.

Carera, who manages Tour de France winners Tadej Pogačar and Vincenzo Nibali, and world champion Elisa Balsamo, remains in intensive care after his Porsche collided with a lorry which was reportedly travelling the wrong way down the A4 motorway at Agrate Brianza near Milan.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the collision between the lorry, which carried Polish license plate, and Carera's car, was "extremely violent". Carera was trapped in his car until the fire brigade could free him.

The 56-year-old is in intensive care after suffering head, back and limb injuries in the crash. The lorry driver was taken to hospital reportedly showing signs of alcohol abuse but no other obvious injuries.

Carera's agency A&J All Sports, which he runs with his brother Alex, released a short message on Instagram following the crash.

"Johnny Carera had a car accident," read the statement "He was taken to hospital [and] currently has a reserved prognosis. We will update you."

Carera and A&J All Sports represent a number of notable riders around cycling in addition to Pogačar, Nibali and Balsamo, and are particularly influential among the Italian peloton. Niccolo Bonifazio, Pello Bilbao, Fausto Masnada, Giulio Ciccone, and Valerio Conti are among the other riders currently represented by the agency.

Eight years ago, Carera's brother Alex was also involved in a car crash on the A4 motorway, with the incident also involving another driver driving the wrong way. He was hospitalised and recovered following extensive leg surgery.