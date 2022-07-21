Pogacar crashes, Vingegaard wobbles on descent of Spandelles
By Jackie Tyson published
Race leader waits for two-time Tour de France champion as two resume chase on stage 18
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) put each other under pressure on the descent of the category one Col de Spandelles, so much so with high speeds that Vingegaard was the first to swerve and almost crash, and shortly thereafter Pogačar lost it and crashed into the right-side gutter.
When Pogačar went down, quickly remounting, Vingegaard could be seen glancing backwards and then slowing his pace to allow his main competitor to rejoin.
Once the best young rider rejoined the yellow jersey, the two shook hands in a sign of good sportsmanship, and resumed the chase to the lead group - Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) - two minutes ahead on the swooping descent that led to the final Pyrenean climb of Hautacam.
TV cameras caught both instances when the favourites nearly wiped out on the narrow road. The scare for Vingegaard came as he was riding behind Pogačar, his wheels seeming skidding and he unclipped his left foot to remain upright.
Just two kilometres later, Pogačar went wide on the outside of a corner and slid sideways into the ditch. It was not a high speed crash, and he regained his composure and rejoined Vingegaard straight away.
😱 What a scare for Jonas Vingegaard !😱 Quelle frayeur pour Jonas Vingegaard !#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/2dA1Seb00kJuly 21, 2022
😱 @TamauPogi crashed! But Jonas Vingegaard waits for him.😱 @TamauPogi est tombé ! Mais Jonas Vingegaard l'attend.#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/bmGV0358cxJuly 21, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).