Pogacar and Tour de France key rivals reportedly negative in rest day COVID-19 tests

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar, all his UAE Team Emirates squad and their biggest rivals have all reportedly tested negative in rest-day COVID-19 testing and can therefore continue in the race.

Jumbo-Visma (opens in new tab), Ineos Grenadiers, Bahrain Victorious, Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal, Intermarché Wanty Gobert, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, Alpecin-Deceuninck, AG2R Citroën also tested negative in the round of rapid tests according to Belgian and Italian media.

Should the reports be officially confirmed, this means that although Pogačar lost UAE Team Emirates (opens in new tab) teammate Vegard Stake Laengen to a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, he and the six remaining riders can continue on stage 10 of the Tour de France (opens in new tab) from Morzine to Megeve on Tuesday.

The same goes for key rivals like Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

Other teams have still to reveal their test results with the UCI and Tour de France organiser ASO due to formally announce the results later on Monday or before the start of stage 10 on Tuesday. ASO will complete testing with rapid tests during the rest day in Morzine, with team staff, race officials and key race staff due to undergo testing during Monday.

Anyone testing positive in the round of rest day rapid tests will have to undergo a PCR test to confirm the results. Depending on the viral load discovered in the PCR test the decision to potentially isolate the case shall be taken collectively by the team doctor concerned, the Covid-19 race doctor for the event and the UCI Medical Director, on the basis of the clinical elements available.