PMU ends backing of Tour de France points title
ASO looking for new sponsor for green jersey
Tour de France organiser ASO is searching for a new backer for the green-jersey points competition following PMU's decision to end its 25-year relationship with the race. The French betting company told ASO of its plan prior to the start of this year's race. No replacement sponsor has yet been announced.
ASO is offering companies interested the additional lure of their brand being promoted at other races in their portfolio.
