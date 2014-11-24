PMU ends backing of Tour de France points title

Image 1 of 4 The green jersey winner of 2014, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 In comparison to his later outfits, this green jersey combo in 1995 was subtle for Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Thanks to his win Gilbert also too the green points jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali with green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France organiser ASO is searching for a new backer for the green-jersey points competition following PMU's decision to end its 25-year relationship with the race. The French betting company told ASO of its plan prior to the start of this year's race. No replacement sponsor has yet been announced.





ASO is offering companies interested the additional lure of their brand being promoted at other races in their portfolio.

