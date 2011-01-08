Pineau primed for French 'cross championships

Image 1 of 3 Former leader of the mountains classification Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 2 of 3 Stage winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is a happy man. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins stage five in Novi Ligure, part of a 3-man break which held off the field by seconds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) will take part in Sunday’s French cyclo-cross championships at Lanarvily in Brittany as he steps up his preparations for the 2011 season.

The Frenchman said he harbours no ambitions of taking home a tricolour jersey but is taking part simply because of his passion for the discipline. Cyclo-cross forms an important part of Pineau’s off-season regimen, and he is looking forward to showcasing his off road skills in public again after riding in last year’s championships.

“Clearly I’ll not be at the same levels as the best athletes in this specialty but, nonetheless, I will certainly be giving my very all,” Pineau said. “I also took part in the national championships last year and it was a fantastic experience.

“I love cyclo-cross. It is really enjoyable and a great way to train and keep yourself in shape during the winter and as preparation for road racing."

Pineau was given dispensation from his team to miss the first day of the team’s training camp in Calpe in order to compete in Lanarvily, but after the race, he will fly to Spain to link up with his Quick Step teammates.

“I’d like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to take part in the national cyclo-cross championships,” Pineau said.

After the Quick Step team presentation is Kortrijk on January 21, Pineau will leave for Africa to take part in his first road race of the year at the Tour of Gabon.