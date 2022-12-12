Pinarello could be up for sale after banner years
Private equity firm reportedly seeking offers for Italian bike brand
The Italian bicycle maker Pinarello could be getting a new owner in 2023. L Catterton, the private equity firm who acquired the majority stake in 2016, are reportedly seeking offers for Pinarello after it almost doubled turnover since the acquisition.
Pinarello sponsors Ineos Grenadiers and their high-end machines have been raced to victory in the Tour de France by Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, and Bradley Wiggins. Filippo Ganna set the Hour Record and individual pursuit world record on a Pinarello Bolide.
According to a report in Unquote, advisors Houlihan Lokey will broker the deal that is rumoured to be attractive to Accell - whose brands include Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe and Carqon. A consortium led by investment firm KKR bought the majority of shares in Accell in June.
Pinarello is sure to get more interest after a successful few years that saw turnover go from €50 million to €90 million. Pinarello's sales in the 2021-2022 financial year totaled €83.9 million, up 24% on the previous year.
The bicycle industry has had sustained growth that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought alternative transportation and exercise away from crowded indoor spaces.
CEO Antonio Dus attributed the success both to the growth in the industry. "During the first period of Covid, everyone had feared a slowdown linked to the consumer’s inclination to save money. Instead, there was a greater demand which even pushed existing enthusiasts towards high-end bicycles like ours,” Dus said according to BRAIN.
A report by Technavio predicts the bicycle market to grow by $22.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 and with the expectation of steady growth, investors are eager to grab a piece of the pie.
In September, the private equity firm MiddleGround Capital purchased HLC, who distribute SRAM, Shimano, Garmin, ABUS, RockShox, Kuat, Tacx, and Muc-Off and own Evo, WheelShop, PWR bikes, and Eclypse.
In July, Canyon Bicycles got $30 million in investments from two groups, LRMR Ventures and SC Holdings.
In 2020, Ernesto Colnago sold the iconic Italian brand to UAE based fund Chimera Investments LLC.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.