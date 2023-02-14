Pinarello brand valued at €250 million as private equity firm looks to cash in

Italian bike brand Pinarello has been valued at €250 million by market experts as private equity firm L Capital look to sell their 80% share, with original owner Fausto Pinarello admitting he is tempted to buy back control of the business with a new investor.

Fausto Pinarello and other family members sold the Treviso-based brand to L Catterton, an equity firm that works in partnership with luxury giant LVMH, for a reported €90 million in 2016.

Cicli Pinarello was founded by Fausto’s father Giovanni in 1952, using the money he earned for winning the ‘maglia nera', the black jersey, at the Giro d’Italia for finishing last in the general classification.

Pinarello soon began to supply bikes to professional teams and became a globally-recognised brand after Miguel Indurain and the Banesto team dominated the Tour de France in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Pinarello currently sponsors Ineos Grenadiers and their high-end machines have been raced to victory in the Tour de France by Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, and Bradley Wiggins. Filippo Ganna set the Hour Record and individual pursuit world record on the innovative Pinarello Bolide bike.

The Italian business media first reported that Pinarello were up for sale in December and now Fausto Pinarello has confirmed he could team up with a new investor to buy back the brand.

Pinarello retained 19.79% when L Catterton bought Pinarello and is currently the brand’s chairman and brand guardian. Other family members opted to step away from the company.

“I’m thinking about it carefully,” Fausto Pinarello was reported as staying in the Italian business media.

“It’s normal that an investment fund wants to leave after six years. I’m considering the idea along with a partner who believes in the project. I think we can do well. The bike sector works as a business and we’re happy doing what we do. I’m willing to continue to pass that onto future generations.”

Pinarello has increased its turnover significantly in recent years despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Official company records show Pinarello had a turnover of €50 million in 2015. That reached almost €90 million in 2022, a 24% increase on 2021 when turnover was €78.5 million. Gross operating profit has apparently risen by 30% and was €9.38 million in 2021, with assets said to be valued at €50.4 million and financial debt at €29.4 million.

According to reports in Italy, Fausto Pinarello has six weeks to make a final offer to L Catterton as part of an exit agreement stipulated in 2016.

US-based L Catterton can decide to accept the offer or open to other interested potential buyers if they make a better proposal.

According to reports in December, Accell, whose brands include Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh and others, could also be interested in buying Pinarello.