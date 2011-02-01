Pierre Rolland pleased with Langkawi performance

Frenchman Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) is a bright prospect for his country in the future Grand Tours. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Young Frenchman Pierre Rolland (Europcar) put in a solid performance at the Tour of Langkawi, finishing 12th overall. Whilst he didn't win the race, he was happy with his performance considering it's the first race of the year.

Rolland attacked numerous times during the race, the most notable was his solo attack up to Genting Highlands on stage five, but unfortunately for him he couldn't hold on for the win, being caught by the chase group and finishing in 12th place. Nevertheless, the twenty-four year old was pleased with how things turned out.

"I think that my performance was good because it's the start of the year," Rolland told Cyclingnews before the final stage of the Tour of Langkawi this morning.

"I was able to perform well and be up there in two stages, the first to Cameron Highlands and the second to Genting. I was not far away from winning both of them and I'm satisfied with my performance so far and hope I will get better as the year goes on."

After Langkawi, Rolland will head over to the Tour of the Mediterranean and then will participate in smaller tours before Paris-Nice - his first goal of 2011.

"Paris Nice is the first big French race on the calendar. I would like to win a stage there as well as the general classification," he admitted.

Rolland will race a few small races after Paris-Nice before he heads back home to France to train for the Tour de France. Rolland finished 22nd in the 2009 Tour and hopes to better that performance in 2011.

"I will start preparation for the Tour de France from May. I'm hoping to do well this year as it's the race I prefer and a high placing on the general classification will be nice."