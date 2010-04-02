Trending

Pickering to host opening night activities at Dalby World Cup

,

Urban four cross-style cross country race will entertain spectators

The Pro Sprint Eliminator course map for an event that will kick off festivities for the Dalby Mountain Bike World Cup in late April.

The Pro Sprint Eliminator course map for an event that will kick off festivities for the Dalby Mountain Bike World Cup in late April.
(Image credit: British Cycling)

The Pickering town centre, British Cycling and its partners will host the opening of the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup weekend with an evening of racing and free entertainment in the heart of North Yorkshire on Friday, April 23.

Related Articles

Amateurs dared to ride Dalby World Cup course

Britain's Last looking forward to first full-time season of racing

Fletcher checks out Dalby World Cup course

For more information, visit www.yorkshiremtbworldcup.co.uk.