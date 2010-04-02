Pickering to host opening night activities at Dalby World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Urban four cross-style cross country race will entertain spectators
The Pickering town centre, British Cycling and its partners will host the opening of the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup weekend with an evening of racing and free entertainment in the heart of North Yorkshire on Friday, April 23.
For more information, visit www.yorkshiremtbworldcup.co.uk.
