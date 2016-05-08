Photo of the day: Mechanical mishap in Tour of the Gila

Adam Bryfogle (Landis) had some troubles with his bike today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mechanicals are common in bike racing, but a most uncommon sight of a rider's crankset coming apart in the Tour of the Gila Silver City criterium was captured by Cyclingnews photographer Jonathan Devich.

Adam Bryfogle (Landis/Trek Team) knew there was something wrong with his bike when he couldn't shift into the big ring - a big disadvantage in a criterium where a strong tailwind was blowing through the start/finish straight. Spinning along at about 130rpm on the front stretch, then bumping along the back section of the rectangular course, the bottom bracket worked its way free, finally exploding into pieces onto the pavement with two laps to go.

The officials showed mercy and awarded Bryfogle the same time as the peloton.