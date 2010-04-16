Photo gallery: Opening the Otter

Image 1 of 28
The Colavita women's road team signed autographs.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 28
In case you forget where you are, there are reminders.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 3 of 28
These master men warmed up the podium for what will be a busy weekend.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 4 of 28
Trials rider Ryan Leech signs autographs.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 5 of 28
Kelli Emmett (Giant) led women on a ride around the cross country course on Thursday afternoon.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 6 of 28
A view of the short track and dual slalom courses.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 7 of 28
Follow these arrows to check out the pro cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 8 of 28
These ruts, spotted on the cross country course, don't look too fun.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 9 of 28
If you look carefully, you will see some rocks.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 10 of 28
The cross country course, with a view of the mountains.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 11 of 28
It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 12 of 28
It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 13 of 28
A narrower section of trail on the pro cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 14 of 28
Flowers were spotted blooming everywhere - on course and off.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 15 of 28
This young rider made it all the way around the pump track without pedalling.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 16 of 28
The Sea Otter expo area was quiet on day one, but it will be packed the rest of the weekend.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 17 of 28
Rachel Atherton (Animal Commencal) is back in action on the downhill circuit for 2010.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 18 of 28
Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) on her way to pre-ride the cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 19 of 28
Two masters in a break away mark each other during their criterium.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 20 of 28
The masters sprint for the finish on the Laguna Seca Raceway.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 21 of 28
Hans Rey was at Sea Otter promoting his Wheels for Life Charity.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 22 of 28
Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana made the trip from Italy for his first Sea Otter.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 23 of 28
The next generation was spotted dirt jumping throughout the venue.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 24 of 28
The young riders were getting plenty of air.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 25 of 28
A rider practices his skills
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 26 of 28
The demo area is a place to test bikes from many different manufacturers.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 27 of 28
Specialized road bikes all lined up and ready for action.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 28 of 28
Kenda was showing off its tyres, for cars and bikes.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Sea Otter Classic kicked off near Monterey, California, on Thursday for what is a four-day festival of all things cycling including rides, races, public product expos and industry product launches.
Sea Otter draws cycling enthusiasts of all ages and from all disciplines. Mountain bike pros and amateurs spent much of the day checking out their downhill, dual slalom, super D, cross country and short track courses, with elite racing kicking off Friday afternoon with the Super D.
Roadies got an early start on the action with elites and amateurs contesting a criterium on the Laguna Seca Raceway.
Cyclingnews was on hand to catch some images of the happenings on day 1. Stay tuned for complete coverage of the latest tech and racing from Sea Otter all weekend.