Trending

Photo gallery: Opening the Otter

,

Images from day one at the Sea Otter Classic

Image 1 of 28

The Colavita women's road team signed autographs.

The Colavita women's road team signed autographs.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 28

In case you forget where you are, there are reminders.

In case you forget where you are, there are reminders.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 3 of 28

These master men warmed up the podium for what will be a busy weekend.

These master men warmed up the podium for what will be a busy weekend.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 4 of 28

Trials rider Ryan Leech signs autographs.

Trials rider Ryan Leech signs autographs.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 5 of 28

Kelli Emmett (Giant) led women on a ride around the cross country course on Thursday afternoon.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) led women on a ride around the cross country course on Thursday afternoon.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 6 of 28

A view of the short track and dual slalom courses.

A view of the short track and dual slalom courses.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 7 of 28

Follow these arrows to check out the pro cross country course.

Follow these arrows to check out the pro cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 8 of 28

These ruts, spotted on the cross country course, don't look too fun.

These ruts, spotted on the cross country course, don't look too fun.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 9 of 28

If you look carefully, you will see some rocks.

If you look carefully, you will see some rocks.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 10 of 28

The cross country course, with a view of the mountains.

The cross country course, with a view of the mountains.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 11 of 28

It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.

It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 12 of 28

It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.

It seems as if the cross country course follows an old four cross track for a short while.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 13 of 28

A narrower section of trail on the pro cross country course.

A narrower section of trail on the pro cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 14 of 28

Flowers were spotted blooming everywhere - on course and off.

Flowers were spotted blooming everywhere - on course and off.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 15 of 28

This young rider made it all the way around the pump track without pedalling.

This young rider made it all the way around the pump track without pedalling.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 16 of 28

The Sea Otter expo area was quiet on day one, but it will be packed the rest of the weekend.

The Sea Otter expo area was quiet on day one, but it will be packed the rest of the weekend.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 17 of 28

Rachel Atherton (Animal Commencal) is back in action on the downhill circuit for 2010.

Rachel Atherton (Animal Commencal) is back in action on the downhill circuit for 2010.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 18 of 28

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) on her way to pre-ride the cross country course.

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) on her way to pre-ride the cross country course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 19 of 28

Two masters in a break away mark each other during their criterium.

Two masters in a break away mark each other during their criterium.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 20 of 28

The masters sprint for the finish on the Laguna Seca Raceway.

The masters sprint for the finish on the Laguna Seca Raceway.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 21 of 28

Hans Rey was at Sea Otter promoting his Wheels for Life Charity.

Hans Rey was at Sea Otter promoting his Wheels for Life Charity.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 22 of 28

Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana made the trip from Italy for his first Sea Otter.

Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana made the trip from Italy for his first Sea Otter.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 23 of 28

The next generation was spotted dirt jumping throughout the venue.

The next generation was spotted dirt jumping throughout the venue.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 24 of 28

The young riders were getting plenty of air.

The young riders were getting plenty of air.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 25 of 28

A rider practices his skills

A rider practices his skills
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 26 of 28

The demo area is a place to test bikes from many different manufacturers.

The demo area is a place to test bikes from many different manufacturers.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 27 of 28

Specialized road bikes all lined up and ready for action.

Specialized road bikes all lined up and ready for action.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 28 of 28

Kenda was showing off its tyres, for cars and bikes.

Kenda was showing off its tyres, for cars and bikes.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Sea Otter Classic kicked off near Monterey, California, on Thursday for what is a four-day festival of all things cycling including rides, races, public product expos and industry product launches.

Sea Otter draws cycling enthusiasts of all ages and from all disciplines. Mountain bike pros and amateurs spent much of the day checking out their downhill, dual slalom, super D, cross country and short track courses, with elite racing kicking off Friday afternoon with the Super D.

Roadies got an early start on the action with elites and amateurs contesting a criterium on the Laguna Seca Raceway.

Cyclingnews was on hand to catch some images of the happenings on day 1. Stay tuned for complete coverage of the latest tech and racing from Sea Otter all weekend.