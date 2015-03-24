Philadelphia Cycling Classic announces women’s teams for World Cup
Stevens and Bronzini expected on the Manayunk Wall start line
Organizers of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, G4 Productions, have announced the 17 teams invited to participate in the women’s World Cup on June 7 in Pennsylvania. Two-time defending champion Evelyn Stevens is expected to return with her new Boels-Dolmans team.
Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini and her Wiggle-Honda team are also expected to be on the start line.
It is the first World Cup for women in the US in 14 years, since the 2001 edition of the Liberty Classic. G4 Productions' Robin Morton said in an earlier interview with Cyclingnews that the the first invitations would go to the top 20 UCI ranked teams from the provisional list at the end of the 2014 season.
“This is an exciting year for Philadelphia with the upgrade to a UCI Road World Cup,” Morton said. “We’re fortunate to have this level of women’s professional racing in the US again."
The Philadelphia International Cycling Classic will be held on a 19.6km circuit through the City of Philadelphia, for a total of roughly 118km, that starts and finishes on the steep Manayunk Wall.
“The City of Philadelphia is thrilled to bring the UCI Women’s Road World Cup back to the US,” said Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter. “It’s exciting to see the growth in women’s professional cycling, and we are happy to once again award equal prize money for the men’s and women’s races.
The full list of women’s teams:
Alé Cipollini
ASTANA-Acca Due O
BePink La Classica
Bigla Pro Cycling
BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental Group
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
BTC City Ljubljana
Cycling Canada
HiTec Products
Mexican National
Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth
Team Tibco-SVB
TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Velocio-SRAM Pro Cycling
Wiggle Honda
