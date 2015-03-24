Trending

Philadelphia Cycling Classic announces women’s teams for World Cup

Stevens and Bronzini expected on the Manayunk Wall start line

Image 1 of 6

America’s Evelyn Stevens on the podium

America’s Evelyn Stevens on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Giorgia Bronzini wins Drentse 8

Giorgia Bronzini wins Drentse 8
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 6

The star studded women's field line up to conquer Philadelphia in the 2012 Liberty Classic.

The star studded women's field line up to conquer Philadelphia in the 2012 Liberty Classic.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 6

The women’s race heads down Kelly Drive

The women’s race heads down Kelly Drive
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 5 of 6

The women set off at the twenty_sixth running of the Philadelphia International Championship

The women set off at the twenty_sixth running of the Philadelphia International Championship
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 6

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes a fast corner off by herself

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes a fast corner off by herself
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Organizers of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, G4 Productions, have announced the 17 teams invited to participate in the women’s World Cup on June 7 in Pennsylvania. Two-time defending champion Evelyn Stevens is expected to return with her new Boels-Dolmans team.

Related Articles

Evelyn Stevens wins Philly Cycling Classic

New organiser for Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Philadelphia Cycling Classic to shorten men's and lengthen women's race

Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini and her Wiggle-Honda team are also expected to be on the start line.

It is the first World Cup for women in the US in 14 years, since the 2001 edition of the Liberty Classic. G4 Productions' Robin Morton said in an earlier interview with Cyclingnews that the the first invitations would go to the top 20 UCI ranked teams from the provisional list at the end of the 2014 season.

“This is an exciting year for Philadelphia with the upgrade to a UCI Road World Cup,” Morton said. “We’re fortunate to have this level of women’s professional racing in the US again."

The Philadelphia International Cycling Classic will be held on a 19.6km circuit through the City of Philadelphia, for a total of roughly 118km, that starts and finishes on the steep Manayunk Wall.

 “The City of Philadelphia is thrilled to bring the UCI Women’s Road World Cup back to the US,” said Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter. “It’s exciting to see the growth in women’s professional cycling, and we are happy to once again award equal prize money for the men’s and women’s races.

The full list of women’s teams:

Alé Cipollini
ASTANA-Acca Due O
BePink La Classica
Bigla Pro Cycling
BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental Group
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
BTC City Ljubljana
Cycling Canada
HiTec Products
Mexican National
Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth
Team Tibco-SVB
TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Velocio-SRAM Pro Cycling
Wiggle Honda