Peter Sagan wins Twitter personality in 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Peter Sagan has dominated almost every category he’s been nominated for in the 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll, including the twitter personality of the year.

The ever-popular Slovakian, who has been on the social media site since 2012 garnered 27% of the votes in the reader poll, beating second placed Taylor Phinney by more than 2,000 votes. Third place went to Fabian Cancellara who, like Phinney, took 15 per cent of the votes.

Sagan’s playfulness on and off the bike has earned him a lot of fans, especially since his convincing victory at the World Championships in Richmond. The Slovakian’s twitter feed – which is followed by 361,000+ people - consists predominantly of photos of himself and his wife, including one of the newly crowned World Champion sitting by the fire in his rainbow jersey and shorts.

Like Sagan, runner-up Phinney is also a prolific poster of photos, he also interacts regularly with many of his 130,000 followers. Phinney had a challenging 2015 season as he worked towards making his comeback from a serious injury he sustained at the 2014 US national championships.

Classics hard-man Cancellara has been a regular in the twitter category ever since it was introduced in 2011. The Swiss man’s feed is a mix of photos and his own brand of English Fabianese.

